Abe Congratulates Bayelsa Govenor-elect

Senator Magnus Abe, the immediate-past representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has congratulated Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, on his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship election in the State.

Abe, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, also congratulated members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family, and the good people of Bayelsa State for turning-out en masse to vote for one of their own as a support for the desired change to the next level.

He called on the opposition candidates to bury the hatchet and join hands with the Governor-elect to put Bayelsa State on the fasttrack to success, instead of wasting scarce resources on needless litigation.

He said: “We join in the celebration of the APC family and the entire people of Bayelsa State in this historic victory that has redefined the politics of Nigeria.

“It’s time to start a new conversation, to celebrate the triumph of the politics of ideas over the politics of violence and mediocrity that has characterised the Niger Delta region.

“I want to publicly appreciate His Excellency, Hon Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Petroleum and the leader of APC in Bayelsa State, for finally proving to Nigerians what we have always asserted, that with the right leadership, the right attitude, proper consultation, planning and mobilisation, the APC can easily win elections in the South-south Geo-political Zone, without undue violence. This victory of the APC in Bayelsa has vindicated our stand”.