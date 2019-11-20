Women-led Businesses Emerge Winners at the 2019 She Leads Africa Demo Day

Lagos, Nigeria – On Saturday, November 2nd, 3 women-led businesses – a fashion company, an Ed-Tech start-up, and an AI-solution based education platform went home as the winners at the 2019 She Leads Africa Demo Day.

The Demo Day which was streamed LIVE on social media was the closing ceremony to the 3 months She Leads Africa Accelerator entrepreneurship development program, where five of the top companies were able to pitch their businesses in front of esteemed business leaders to win cash prizes.

Nafisah Oseni Wahab

Supported by the Work in Progress! Alliance (VC4Africa and Oxfam), the SLA Accelerator worked with 16 entrepreneurs who were mentored by industry experts and their business coaches on topics relating to entrepreneurship, branding, finance, etc during the 3 months Accelerator boot camp.

The first-place winner of N2 million was Nufaesah, founded by Nafisah Oseni Wahab. Nufaesah provides workwear for the urban Muslim woman – to help them keep within the Islamic guidelines of dressing, yet look fashionable. Her products range between pants, dresses, skirts, jumpsuits, shirts/blouses, jackets/blazers, scarves, and turbans.

The second-place winner for N1 million was Simbi Interactives, founded by Oyindamola Adesina. Oyindamola is looking to solve the problem of poor education in Africa through her AI-powered product – Simbibot.

The third-place winner for N500,000 was EduPoint, founded by Lilian Uka. Edupoint is an innovative online platform that connects students with verified local teachers who deliver one-on-one lessons in any subject, skill or exam.

The other two companies to pitch their businesses to our judges, business stakeholders and viewers around the world were Oncopadi, represented by Adaora Momodu, and Street waste company represented by Omoh Alokwe.

Our judges who also presented cheques to the winners were Damilola Teidi – Director of Incubation at Co-creation Hub, Wonuola Okoye – Founder of Big Startup Co, Dayo Koleowo – Partner at Microtraction and Bode Abifarin – COO at Flutterwave.

L – R – Damilola Teidi, Wonuola Okoye, Dayo Koleowo, Bode Abifarin

Congratulations to our winners and all 16 incredible startups that participated in the 2019 Accelerator program. Missed the Live stream? Watch it here.

Applications for the 2020 SLA Accelerator program will open soon, so interested entrepreneurs should sign up at – http://bit.ly/2020accelerator to get notified.

She Leads Africa is a community that helps young African women achieve their professional dreams. Individuals interested in learning more about these opportunities can join the She Leads Africa community.

Finalists flanked by Judges: L – R – Damilola Teidi, Wonuola Okoye, Adaora Momodu, Lilian Uka(3rd), Oyinkansola Adesina(2nd), Nafisah Oseni Wahab (winner), Omoh Alokwe, Dayo Koleowo, Bode Abifarin

Top 5 finalists: L-R: Adaora Momodu (Oncopadi), Lilian Uka(EduPoint), Oyinkansola Adesina(Simbi Bot), Nafisah Oseni Wahab (Nufaesah), Omoh Alokwe (Street Waste)