Anambra Holds Investment Roundtable

As part of efforts to boost the economy of the state and guarantee a more sustainable future for its citizen, the Willie Obiano-led Anambra State Government is set to hold its third Business and Investment Roundtable on Monday, 25th November 2019, at Awka.

The event is themed: “Beyond Infrastructure: Rethinking the Future.”

According to the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mark Okoye, “It is the desire to engender inclusive and more sustainable economic growth – taking into account the cumulative impact of rising population, demographic change and ongoing digital revolution – that has led the government to convene the third Anambra Business Roundtable.”

He added: “The one-day roundtable will offer stakeholders – including local and international business leaders and investors, bankers, financiers and development agencies – valuable insight into Anambra’s investment landscape and untapped potential across a variety of industries, and explore veritable opportunities for public-private-partnership.”

Chairman of Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Ike Chioke, noted that the event would showcase how Anambra intends to partner with the private sector to advance the legacy projects of the Obiano administration in infrastructure and housing; agriculture, ICT and the creative industry; tourism and hospitality; as well as education and healthcare.

The Anambra Business and Investment Roundtable is an initiative of ANSIPPA, which was set up by Governor Willie Obiano with the mission to create an incentive-focused investment climate for investors to Anambra State. The maiden edition held in Awka on 16th March 2018, while the second edition was hosted in New York City and Washington DC on 25th September and 26th September 2019 respectively.