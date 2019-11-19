Access Bank Appoints Awosika as Chairman, Belo-Olusoga Retires

By Hamid Ayodeji

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc on Tuesday announced that its Chairman, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, will retire in January 2020.

This followed the completion of her 12-year term limit allowed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s code of corporate governance for Banks and

discount houses.

Owing to this, the bank, also announced the appointment of Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, as her successor, effective January 8, 2020.

According to a statement obtained on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website, Bello-Olusoga became the Chairman of the Board in July 2015

She confirmed that, “she has no disagreement with the Board as there was no need for issues relating to her retirement to stir up worries by shareholders of the company or the regulatory authorities.”

…More details later.