21 Ibadan Kings Lose Crowns as Ladoja, Oyo Govt Settle out of Court

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The crisis between the Olubadan of Ibadanland and High Chiefs elevated to beaded crown kings by the immediate past government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, may have come to an end as the state government has withdrawn their crowns as part of the condition to settle out of court.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on August 23 this year referred parties in the controversial coronation of 21 kings to a lower court.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, who inherited the matter, had opted for an out-of-court settlement to restore peace between the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the estranged chiefs.

The appellate court ordered that the case be returned for trial before another judge of the state High Court.

However the parties in an out of court settlement dated 14 November, 2019, with number M/317/2017 and signed by Michael Lana for High Chief Rasheed Ladoja as claimant and the state Director of Civil Litigation, Mr Laolu Ogunniran, for the defendants, agreed that the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit had been revoked.

The terms of agreement presented before Justice A Aderemi and made available to THISDAY last night read in part, “That all the gazettes affecting the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land particularly gazette Nos14 vol.42 of 23rd August 2017;15 Vol 42of 24 August 2017 and 3vol 43 of 29th March 2018 and the subsequent elevation of High Chiefs and Baale in Ibadan land as Obas during the pendency of this suit be and are hereby set aside.

” That the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit, are hereby revoked. That the 1st defendant shall take steps to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy matters to foster unity and harmony in the protection of the tradition of Ibadan land as relates to the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land.”

Meanwhile the family heads in Ibadanland have described the out of court settlement as victory for the ancient city and its sons and daughters.

The Mogajis in a statement by their spokesperson, Wale Oladoja, said it reflected true wish of the people of Ibadanland, urging the High Chiefs to support the Olubadan for rapid development of Ibadanland.