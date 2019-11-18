Yoruba Youths Demand Clarification from Presidency on Fate of Osinbajo

Segun James

Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) yesterday rose from a meeting in Lagos and demanded from the Presidency a clarification on the fate of Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his office, saying the controversies trailing the sacking of his aides were giving cause for concerns.

This was coming as the group urged Nigerians to shun negative attacks targeted at the personality of the Vice President, lamenting that the multiple attacks were being orchestrated by some disgruntled elements in the Presidency to reduce Osinbajo’s growing national statue and acceptability.

YCYW said no amount of such campaigns of calumny would taint the popularity of Vice President as a true patriot committed to the service of his fatherland.

The council, in a communiqué issued after its meeting, alleged that an orchestrated agenda aimed at demeaning the office and the person of the Vice President has been launched, saying such plans were bound to fail as it would be resisted.

The council, which is the apex youth organisation in Yorubaland, in the communiqué signed by its National President and Publicity Secretary Aare Oladotun Hassan and Yinka Sotade respectively, called on all stakeholders and leaders of thoughts in the country, particularly in Yorubaland to act decisively to rescue the situation from enemies of progress.

“We unanimously demand for a clarion call to rally support for the Office of the Vice President in this trying period in the Presidency, while calling for an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, for an emergency stakeholders’ meeting of all leading Yoruba youth leaders at a date not later than November 20.

“The proposed meeting is aimed at seeking clarity on the reported controversies within the Presidency, particularly the recent sporadic media attacks on the noble person and office of the Vice President by certain persons in some political quarters, perceived from both within and outside the shores of Yorubaland; as well as critically discussing and dissecting all issues of mutual interests on the state of the nation, security, economy, youth development, among other national issues.

“Nevertheless, we call on all Nigerians and the global community to ignore this clandestine evil modus operandi of agent provocateurs spearheading the various premeditated and obviously sponsored attacks against the Vice President recently in the public domain,” the communiqué said.

The group also alleged “orchestrated evil agenda of such persons aimed at possibly demeaning the Vice President’s towering integrity and principled ethos as ‘Omoluabi T’ooto (true virtuousness)’ is a plan bound to fail.”

It proposed a national unity and peace summit to be organised across all regions of the country, tentatively in the first quarter of 2020 to further ventilate council’s growing concerns on the internal growth of the Yorubaland (south-west geopolitical zone) and other national interests, in view of the large domiciled assets and huge economic resources it contributes to internally generated revenue.

It added that the summit would help to peacefully resolve all our common challenges and proffer immediate and long-term solution by healing our wounds jointly.

“We urge all Nigerians to ‘Think Nigeria First’ by ensuring that together we build stronger bonds of patriotism and continue supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration,” the group added.