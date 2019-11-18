Ronaldo Scores 99th International Goal as Portugal Qualify for Euro 2020

Hazard scores brace in Belgium’s 4-1 demolition of Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo was made to wait for his 100th international goal as defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 to qualify for Euro 2020.

Fernando Santos’ 2016 winners required victory to confirm second spot in Group B and finish three points clear of Serbia, who drew 2-2 against Ukraine.

Ronaldo tapped in his 99th goal to seal victory with four minutes remaining.

Bernardo Silva’s ball over the top had allowed Bruno Fernandes to fire the visitors ahead after 39 minutes.

Ronaldo must wait until the next international break in March for the chance to become just the second male player to reach 100 goals for his nation.

He is now just 10 behind Iran legend Ali Daei’s world-record tally of 109, after ensuring his most prolific calendar year for Portugal with 14 goals.

The Juventus forward struck his ninth international hat-trick on Thursday against Lithuania to set up the opportunity to hit a century on Sunday.

However, Portugal – and Ronaldo – were left largely frustrated by an organised Luxembourg side on a difficult playing surface, with Fernandes’ control and finish before half-time a brief spark of quality in a tight game.

Earlier on Saturday, Eden Hazard scored twice as Belgium continued their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a thumping win over Russia.

The Red Devils, who had already qualified, were three goals up by half-time through Eden Hazard’s double and a strike by his brother Thorgan.

Romelu Lukaku then added a fourth before Georgi Dzhikiya netted a late consolation for the hosts.

Belgium will play their final Group I qualifier at home to Cyprus on Tuesday.

Russia, who had also already booked their place at the finals, were blown away in the first half following a scintillating attacking display from Roberto Martinez’s side.

The away side took the lead midway through the first half when Thorgan Hazard picked up his brother’s pass, cut inside and fired into the top corner.