INEC Set to Declare Yahaya Bello Winner of Kogi Election

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to declare Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election having won 12 of the 21 local government areas.

Governor Bello who is the candidate of All Progressive Congress is seeking reelection along with his new Deputy, Edward Onoja. He scored the highest number of votes from Central Senatorial district, while his closest rival, PDP Candidate Musa Wada, won in East and part of Western senatorial districts.

Wada of the PDP won in nine local government areas. .

Governor Bello won the following local governments, Ogori/Magongo, Ijumu, Adavi, Okene, Kabba/Bunu, Kogi (Koton Karfe ), Okehi, Mopamuro, Ajaokuta, Olamaboro, Ibaji and Lokoja.

The PDP candidate won in Omala, Igalamela/Odolu, Yagba East, Idah, Yagba West, Bassa, Ankpa ,Ofu and Dekina where he hails from.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has rejected the outcome of the election, describing it as a daylight robbery and slap on the nation’s democracy.