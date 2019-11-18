INEC Chairman Announces Shutting down of Civil Society Election Situation Room

Chuks Okocha in Lokoja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu yesterday announced a shutdown of the Election Situation Room through a tweeter message.

It was not ascertained as at press time why INEC boss took the decision, instead of the usual practice of allowing for the full announcement of the gubernatorial results before the situation room is shut down.

The situation room had worked only for two days before it was shut down through the tweeter message.

However, his followers on tweeter kicked against his action.

A source at the commission said the abrupt shutdown may not be unconnected with the comment by Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room that called on INEC to cancel Saturday’s governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi State.

The statement from the situation room said the call was necessitated by high levels of violence and electoral malpractices that characterised the election in the state.

The Situation Room also expressed disappointment with the conduct of the governorship election in Bayelsa State which it said fell below standards.