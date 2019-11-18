‘FCV Gladiators Football Camp to Unearth Fresh Talents’

Director of UK-based FCV Academy, Martin Harris, has said that the second edition of the FCV Gladiators Football Camp holding in Port Harcourt next month will help to unearth talents for Nigeria.

Harris, who described Nigeria as a nation with talents said creating connection between sports and education is one of the core values of the camp.

The annual camp is being organised by the Dynaspro Sports Promotion and Advanta Interactive Ltd, in collaboration with the UK-based Football CV Academy and will be hosted by Bloombreed Schools, Port Harcourt.

“We want to continue to create connections for children, parents and schools through football, providing an environment for them to thrive and drive a passion of learning both on and off the football pitch.

“Following the success of our camps earlier this year, we expect the same high standards to not only be met but exceeded. The camps will help to discover and develop talent, provide a viable platform for Nigerian children to showcase their ability and open up educational pathways for talented footballers including within our own program in England,” Harris said.

With successful staging of the maiden edition of the camp in Lagos and Abuja, Harris said he is looking forward to the Port Harcourt leg of the camp.

“Alongside supporting the players, our coaches are also FA coach educators and during their time in Port Harcourt will look to mentor a number of Nigerian coaches.

“This shared knowledge will enable our Academy to have an even wider reach within the community, as the local coaches can then impart the new skills acquired into their own schools and clubs,” he added.

For Efe Ojigbede of Advanta Advanta Interactive Ltd, the hosting of the camp in Port Harcourt was part of the plans to expand the exercise.

“Port Harcourt will be unique mostly due to the world class standard facilities being provided by the host school Bloombreed Schools as they have gone all out to ensure that their sporting and boarding facilities are in excellent shape in readiness for the camp,” Ojigbede said.

He however, expressed optimism that this year hopes to be exciting. “We expect a lot more in terms of higher levels of management of the camp. We expect higher numbers of registrations of players and visit of families as the camp will be held in the yuletide season,” he added.