Appeal Court Upholds Re-election of Ishaku as Taraba Governor

By Alex Enumah

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday upheld the return of Darius Ishaku as Governor of Taraba State.

The court, which upheld his re-election in a judgment delivered, also dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

A five-man panel of the court in a unanimous decision upheld the judgment of the Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which also dismissed the APC’s petition for being unmeritorious.

The panel, in the judgment, agreed with the lower tribunal that the appellant had no lawful candidate in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Taraba State, by virtue of the disqualification of its candidate, Abubakar Danladi, by the Jalingo division of the Federal High Court on March 6, 2019.

Details later…