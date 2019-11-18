Akwa Ibom Police Parade Two Clerics, Others for Alleged Incest, Defilement

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Two clerics in Akwa Ibom State were among the eight persons paraded at the weekend by the state police command for alleged defilement.

They are Apostle Williams Okon Bassey of No. 7 Ibanga Street, Uyo, who claimed to be a presiding Pastor of Mount Zion Light House Full Gospel Church in Uyo; and Anwanga Essien Udo of No. 7 Itiam Street, Uyo, who claimed to be a Pastor with Restoration Bible Church.

The Police said Bassey was arrested on November 7, 2019, at his residence for allegedly defiling his 20-year-old daughter, one Miss Fortune Williams Bassey.

According to the state Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, the victim confessed that her father started having sexual intercourse with her at the age of 13.

She explained that the continuous sexual assault led her to get pregnant on three different occasions and the pregnancies were aborted by her mother.

The victim further revealed that the first time her father defiled her was in the church vestry and threatened to place a curse on her if she dared to tell anyone about it.

The victim said her father also demands sex before paying her school fees or catering to her needs.

The PPRO revealed that the other cleric, Udo, 33, was arrested on October 31, 2019, for having carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old step-daughter, Gift Ime Okon, when she was left alone with him.

Also, Macdon further revealed that one Nsikan Ufia Udo, 46, of Nung Akpan Obio Offot in Uyo, was arrested on October 28, 2019, for allegedly having carnal knowledge of one Destiny Uduak Hanson, a 12-year-old girl.

The police spokesman said: “On the said date, he called her and sent her on an errand to buy him cigarettes. On her return, he dragged her into his room and defiled her. On interrogation, he claimed he did it under the influence of alcohol.”

Also, one Iniobong Okon Moses, 23, of Ikot Amupe Obio Offot, Uyo, was arrested on November 9, 2019, for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old girl, one Abasifreke Ukeme Archibong, who is the daughter of his girlfriend.

The accused was said to have carried the baby on his laps and forcefully defiled her thereby causing her to bleed, leading to serious injuries, as she is presently hospitalised.

The PPRO further disclosed that one Saviour Umoh Ukpong of Akpan Etuk Street in Uyo was arrested on November 14, 2019, for defiling a 15-year-old girl, one Nduke Eyo Bassey.

The suspect was said to have allegedly deceived the victim claiming to be a prophet; took her to his house and defiled her despite her pleas and cries.

The police said discreet investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of luring unsuspecting female students to his house and defiling them.

Also, one Mr. Festus Etuk and Mrs. Ememobong Okon Eshiet of Ikot Akpa Eshiet Village in Onna Local Government Area were arrested on November 7, 2019, for conspiracy and defilement, by forcing the victim who is an orphan and having carnal knowledge of her.

The Police said all the suspects confessed to have committed the crimes and will be charged to court accordingly.

The PPRO said the state police command has declared zero tolerance and war against sexual predators and other vices in the state, and called on parents to be mindful of the time, place and who they send their female children to especially for spiritual counseling.