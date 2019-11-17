Sokoto First Lady, Hajia Maryam Tambuwal’s Excitement

Wife of Sokoto State Governor, Hajiya Maryam Mairo Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, couldn’t be happier at the moment.

The reason, among other things, is that her pet project, Maryam Mustapha Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Legacy Initiative, MMAWTLI, has begun to receive the deserved recognition.

Penultimate week, she bagged the Exceptional Excellence Woman Award at an event organized by the African Leading Women Initiative.

She was honoured for her unwavering contributions to the development of humanity.

Aside from receiving the award, she was also decorated as the first life patron of the initiative.

Speaking on financial inclusion for women, Hajia Tambuwal reiterated her resolve to keep building bridges and supporting causes that impact on the socio-economic lives of people.

“It is not in my habit to attend award ceremonies. However, I have chosen to attend this particular event so as to inspire, motivate and appreciate a couple of the awardees, who had been mentored through my initiative,” she said.

She also congratulated the other awardees as well as the organizers and dedicated the award to her late parents, husband, and daughter.