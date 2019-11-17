Ex-Beauty Queen, Bianca Ojukwu’s Exasperation

Last week, the second edition of the late Dim Emeka Ojukwu Memorial Lecture held in Anambra State amidst fanfare.

The well-attended event came with a lot of drama which will remain indelible in the minds of the guests from across the country.

However, there was something of a drama within a drama during the event when the widow of the late Biafra leader, Bianca Ojukwu, took on Governor Willie Obiano.

Society Watch gathered that the light-skinned former beauty queen lambasted the governor for being absent from the event, thereby lending credence to the widely reported political disagreement, nay, verbal war in 2018.

Though the governor was represented by his deputy, the former Nigerian ambassador to Spain literally erupted, saying, “Tell the governor that today is yet again the memorial lecture and post-humous birthday of that man he rode on his political structure to stardom and he is once more not present.

“Tell him that his actions regarding the man who everyone is here for, but he couldn’t find time as governor of his state to be here, is very much like that of an ingrate.

“Tell him that he shouldn’t be afraid because there are no evil spirits here to attack him.”

The outburst, according to many, was not unconnected with the way she was treated last year.

It will be recalled that she was attacked by thugs allegedly sponsored by some top members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ojukwu’s widow had claimed that Obiano never supported her candidature for the Anambra State South Senatorial District.

In the midst of the deepening fight, many decried Obiano’s alleged betrayal of Ojukwu who had reportedly sacrificed so much for his victory when he contested the governorship election.