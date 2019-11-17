Eko Hotel Kicks-off Tropical Christmas Wonderland Dec 1

The Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos will kick off its highly-anticipated Tropical Christmas Wonderland with a Light Up ceremony on Sunday, December 1.

Following four years of organizing small scale Christmas holidays, the hotel has decided to go the whole hog and for the first time, treat families to a fantastic holiday by recreating the lights, magic and spectacle of Christmas to a backdrop of tropical themes.

Alongside the Light Up ceremony will be a Cocktail @ Sunset event, before what the hotel’s sales team describes as Theatre under the Stars. They go further to promise that the hotel “would be the most magical place to relive the true essence of Christmas.”

December 1 will be the first day of month-long activities which include several themed days and nights for both children and adults as the leading hospitality outlet promises to offer new treats and enriched experiences for its numerous guests.

The expansive hotel premises will be designed to mirror a magical and fascinating scenery lit up with bright colours and creative motifs reflecting the season, with special emphasis on appealing to kids, and Santa set to play a big role.

For adults, wining and fine dining, games and movies are to feature prominently.