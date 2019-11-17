ARTHOUSE 23RD AUCTION HOLDS NOVEMBER 25

AUCTION

Arthouse Contemporary Limited holds the 23rd edition of its auction of Modern and Contemporary Art, on Monday, November 25. The event, which flags off from 6 pm, holds at the Kia Showroom along Adeola Odeku Street in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Featuring at this edition of the auction are 92 lots, with such modern masters as Ben Enwonwu, Uche Okeke, Uzo Egonu, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ablade Glover, Rufus Ogundele, Ben Osawe, Akinola Lasekan, David Dale, Jacob Afolabi, and Muraina Oyelami, among others, leading the pack.

Of course, the auction also features leading contemporary Nigerian artists like Victor Ehikhamenor, Yinka Shonibare, Lemi Ghariokwu, Ben Osaghae, Gbenga Offo, Rom Isichei, Chike Obeagu, Peju Alatise, Victor Ekpuk, Sokari Douglas Camp and Duke Asidere, among others. In addition, this edition of the auction features such non-Nigerian artists from the West African region as Kofi Agorsor, Dominique Zimpke, Ajard Bernard Ategwa, Nana Nyan Acquah, Armand Boua, George Hughes and Godfrey Donkor.

There will be four charity lots, which have been generously donated to support the Arthouse Foundation, non-profit artist residency programme, at the auction. The works are by Chike Obeagu, Jimmy Nwanne, Gerry Nnubia and Uchay Joel Chima. “The proceeds of these artworks will go directly toward supporting the activities of the Arthouse Foundation, including exhibitions, residencies and workshops,”according to a statement from the organisers.

Arthouse Contemporary Limited, Nigeria’s premier auction house, was founded in 2007. It positions itself as an international auction house that specialises in modern and contemporary art from West Africa. In recent years, it has been holding its auctions held three times a year in Lagos. Thus, it aims to create awareness of the scope of contemporary art in the region, encourage international recognition towards its talented artists, and strengthen the economy of its art market. “As contemporary African art moves to become one of the fastest growing global art markets, this edition of the auction will feature both master works from the modern period and cutting-edge contemporary art from the region’s most celebrated artists,” the statement from the organisers adds.

Works for the auction will be on display at the Kia Showroom from Friday, November 22 (from 11 am to 5 pm); Saturday, November 23 (from 11 am to 5pm); Sunday, November 24 (from 12 to 6 pm); and Monday, November 25 (from 10 am to 1 pm). As has been the tradition since inception, the auction will be led by noted English-born auctioneer John Dabney. Arthouse and is proudly supported by Kia Showroom, Le Connaisseur, 7UP, Chocolat Royal and The Guardian.