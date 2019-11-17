Amnesty Programme Trains 500 N’Delta Youths on Health, Safety

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has trained no fewer than 500 youths from the Niger Delta on health, safety and environment as part of efforts by the federal government to deepen security, peace and stability in the region.

Beneficiaries of the professional development course drawn from communities in the Niger Delta were trained at the Onshore and Offshore Safety Institute of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in line with fresh initiatives to extend the gains of the programme to inhabitants of communities impacted during the Niger Delta crisis.

Presenting certificates of the institute to the beneficiaries on Friday at a ceremony in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said it signalled the commencement of implementation of a robust action plan for the training and empowerment of youths in the Niger Delta.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme under my watch will ensure aggressive engagement of youths in the Niger Delta to achieve sustainable peace and development in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the region.

“I am determined to ensure that gains of the Amnesty Programme extend beyond beneficiaries enlisted in the programme to youths in the crisis-impacted communities,” a statement issued by Murphy Ganagana, the Special Assistant (Media) to Dokubo, said.

Dokubo, who expressed joy with the certification of the 500 youths after training, said they were now fit for engagement in all sectors of the economy, particularly the oil sector, as they had acquired broad training in health, safety and environment.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the training, 30-year-old Ms Bobmanuel Fabiawari Merima commended President Buhari and Dokubo for inspiring the people of Niger Delta with youth empowerment programmes.