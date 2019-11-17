Edo is peaceful because Imuse, other thugs have migrated to Abuja – governor’s aide

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said the state has remained peaceful because the Chairman of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), Rtd Col. David Imuse and other thugs have migrated to Abuja.

Mr. Osagie, in a statement, noted that the comments credited to Rtd Col. David Imuse, which were contrary to the reality in the state, was “unfortunate.”

According to him, “It is just as the bible says that “the wicked man runs when no man is pursuing him.”

“These are people who claim to be in majority in both our party the All Progressives Congress (APC) and in the state but they are in hiding in Abuja.

“Edo people know them for who they are: disgruntled gluttons, who are aggrieved because the Obaseki administration has refused to open the treasury for them to loot. They should be ignored absolutely.”