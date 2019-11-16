Young Chess Prodigy Wins Scholarship 

AmuwoGames2019 entered into its full gear last weekend as sports enthusiasts gathered at the various centres to witness the various thrilling sporting activities. As expected, games were held across all designated venues within the local government. All other new games including Volley ball, Chess and Scrabble were also commenced last weekend as participants were seen engaging in one game or the other.

Dignitaries, spectators and fans were present across these venues to cheer up their teams. The event took another shocking dimension at the Chess game section in the under 13 Category when one of the participants, Master Umar Bello whose father is an architect came first in the Chess game. To the astonishment of his father and spectators who came around to give him a moral support, he was awarded a one year school tuition scholarship by one of the corporate sponsors of Amuwo Games 2019, OLATOKUNBO Foundation. His proud father who was full of life as he extended his gratitude to the foundation and the organizers of the AmuwoGames for the initiative and kind gestures.

The games will continue this coming weekend across all chosen venues as scheduled. Fans are expected to go in and support their teams and behave responsibly. Maximum security and Medicare will be maintained as expected. Some of the new games to commence in the coming weekend are Cycling, 100m race and more.