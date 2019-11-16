Winners Emerge in Cowbellpedia Season Five Contest

Winners have finally emerged in season five edition of Cowbell Mathematics competition, sponsored by Promasidor Nigeria Limited (PNL).

The tough contest, which lasted for months saw 56,073 students jostle for the golden prize of N2 million each at both the junior and secondary school categories.

At the final challenge that held in Lagos, Michael Enehizena of The Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State and Oghenero Ologe of Zionfield Pinnacle School, Ikorodu, Lagos State came tops in both the Junior and Senior category respectively.

Both won for themselves N2 million each as well as an all-expense paid education excursion outside the country.

In the Junior category also, Abdul-Quayum Alli, of Ota Total Academy, Ota, Ogun State, and David Charles of Graceland International Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, came second and third respectively.

In the senior category, Akinyemi Dabira of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State and Hezekiah Olabisi of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State, emerged first and second runner-up respectively. The first and second runners-up in each category received N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teachers of the top prize winners were awarded N500, 000. Those of the first and second runners-up received N400, 000 and N300, 000 respectively.

In his remark after the outing, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson stressed the importance of science and technology to nation building.

He expressed confidence that the Cowbellpedia initiative had lived to achieve its objectives judging the outrageous number of contestants that registered in the edition.

He said: “I am convinced that with the arrays of talents displayed by these young Nigerians here today, Nigeria can rule the world. I advise the youths to continue to sustain their interest in Mathematics because the future is theirs.”

Also in his words, the acting Registrar of the National Examination Council, NECO, Mr. Abubakar Gana, represented by Mr. Stephen Adebunmi, commended the efforts of PNL in providing excellent platform to showcase young Nigerian Mathematicians and future inventors.