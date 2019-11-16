University Administrators Holds Conference in UNIUYO

The Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA) is scheduled to meet in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for it’s Annual General Meeting/Conference.

The conference, taking place from November 24 to November 28, 2019, will be hosted by the University of Uyo.

ANUPA is an umbrella body of all Administrators in the Nigerian Universities, both private and public.

The theme of the Conference is “The University of the Future” and the Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien (SAN) is the Chief host and a key note speaker at the AGM/Conference.

Speaking with Newsmen in Abuja on the level of preparation for the Conference, National President of the Association, Barrister Titus Igwe, said all necessary logistics and plans had been put in place for members to have a remarkable experience at this year’s Conference.

He noted that series of scholarly, educative and highly inspiring topics shall be presented by highly experienced and brilliant administrators and icons in academics across universities in the country.

He urged all Nigerian Universities to endeavour to send representatives to attend the very important AGM/Conference, where according to him, members will have the benefit of acquiring new skills and knowledge of administration in the 21st Century as well as being privileged to interact and cross- fertilise ideas.

He further informed the members of the Association that the Local Organising Committee has arranged for accommodation for all the participants at Uyo and the Committee members are available and prepared to meet the needs of the members once contacted.

He appealed to all the Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all Nigerian Universities to endeavour to release and sponsor their staff for the AGM, which is meant to enhance the performance of the administrators while on their jobs and by so doing, develop human capital for national growth and development.