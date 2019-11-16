Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arraigned  

Four suspected internet fraudsters were yesterday arraigned before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin. The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) instituted the case. The suspects were arraigned on four different charges. Three of the defendants pleaded guilty while one claimed innocence to the criminal charges brought against them by the anti-graft body.

The defendants in the matter are, Chilaka Dickson, Abdulahi Abubakar, Olayiwola Azeez, and Enoch Oluyode. The charge against one of the suspects reads, “That you, Abdulahi Abubakar ( Alias Bar David John) sometime between July and October, 2017 , at Ilorin within the Judicial division of the Kwara State High Court, while Acting as one Barrister David John; a Legal Practitioner and notary public in Kwara State with Yahoo mail account barrister.davidjohn@Yahoo.com did cheat one Anthony Galind with email anthonygalind@yahoo.com by fraudulently inducing him in delivering to you the sum of $200.00 (Two hundred dollars) under the guise of procuring a marriage certificate between him and an alleged Melissa Cromwell, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 95 of the penal code and punishable under section 322 of the same penal code” Among all the defendants, only Enoch Oluyode pleaded not guilty while Chilaka Dickson, Abdulahi Abubakar and Olayiwola Azeez confessed to the crime and entered plea bargain agreements with the prosecution. Items like phones, laptops, money and a bag full of charms were tendered and admitted as exhibits before the court.