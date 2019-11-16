Bayelsa PDP Guber Candidate Calls for Cancellation of Polls in Some LGs

By Emmanuel Addeh

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called for the cancellation of the election in some areas of the state.

Diri alleged while speaking after voting at his polling unit, ward six, unit four in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was colluding with the security agents to manipulate the election.

“It is going on peacefully in my unit and voting is orderly here. It’s going on well here. However, I have reports of pockets of electoral fraud committed by APC, coming in with thugs to hijack materials, denying PDP members from voting.

“I raised the red flag about Nembe Bassambiri. What I have is that no PDP agent is allowed to go into Nembe Bassambiri. At Eniwari in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, the reports I have is that the APC thugs went there. The same with Opolo and other places. But we are monitoring the process,” Diri stated.

The PDP candidate also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to justify the huge investments on the election by ensuring free, fair and credible poll.

Diri called for the cancellation of ‘cooked up’ reports from where electoral materials were hijacked.

“Let me call on the umpire first, the INEC, to be alive to their responsibility on the disturbing reports on the incidences we are hearing. Where they need to invoke their power, they should do so either not accepting cooked up results where materials have been hijacked,” Diri said.

