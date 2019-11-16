New Teen Channel to Launch in December

A new television channel dedicated to teenagers in Africa has been birthed by filmmaker Charles Novia and will start broadcasting in December. Called Teen Africa TV, the channel marks a major limestone in the history of broadcasting in Africa as it is the first indigenous television channel for teenagers in Africa.

“Teen Africa TV is a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space, running for 24 hours daily across African countries and targeting first line audiences of pre-teens, teenagers aged 13 to 19 as well as young adults and family,” said Novia.

Novia further stated that “We are creating the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of original content on the channel. Teen Africa TV will also be online and our projections in the next two years is to launch in the United Kingdom, giving the Diaspora African Teens a taste of the pulsating values and creativity of the African youth experience. There’s nothing like this and we are building the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa.”

The channel will offer talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events programmes that are specifically tailored for teens.

The new channel which will start broadcasting in Lagos on December 1 will be heralded by a spectacular ceremony tagged ‘The Biggest Teen Party in Africa’. The official launch is expected to be graced by teens from across the country at the Balmoral Events Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. The event will be transmitted live on terrestrial and satellite television and also streamed live online. Teen Africa TV will be on DStv and GOtv and other streaming platforms.