Ike Onyema, Kim Oprah Sign New Management Deal 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Ike Onyema and Kim Oprah have signed an endorsement deal under a new management team, Play Management Africa.

The housemates took to their respective Instagram pages to disclose their new management. According to Oprah, her major goal in joining Play Management is to gain international recognition. Both ex house mates were undeniably excited about their new heights and expressed it wholly via their Instagram account. Play Management Company stemmed from the recorded successes of the Play Network Africa in various related fields with the management company having been positioned to successfully coordinate, promote, advice and market all its signees equally and successfully.

For the CEO of Play Management, Charles Okpalek, world class PR experts, brand strategists, marketers and certified legal advisers have been engaged 24/7, to ensure that strategies are constantly refreshed, and talents under the Play Management Company, continually provided with the very best representation, not only here in Nigeria, but across the entire continent and beyond.