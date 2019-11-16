Bello, Wives Cast Vote in Okene

Ibrahim Oyewale , Lokoja

Kogi State Governor , Yahaya Adoza Bello, and his wives have exercised their franchise at his home town in Agassa /Abache polling units 01 in Okene Local government area of Kogi State.

The governor who arrived with his wives at the polling unit at Agassa/ Abache polling unit 01 at about 8.30 and were accredited along with his three wives.

Governor Bello however lauded the the independent National Electoral Commission INEC, saying that INEC is better organised this time around than the previous election in Kogi State

He also commended the security arrangement put in place for the governorship election, adding that the security will maintain law and other. .

Earlier , the electorate who turned out in their large number were accredited and allowed to vote immediately.

The Electoral officers had earlier arrived their various polling units and commenced accreditation and voting simultaneously.

