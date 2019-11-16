AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Eagles Go for Broke against Crocodiles

Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Maseru-Setsoto Stadium in the second Group L match of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier slated for Cameroon.

The three times African champions would be hoping to taking the three points at stake against Lesotho so as to be in absolute command of the group having earlier beaten the Squirrels of Benin Republic in the first group game on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

En-route the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, Nigeria defeated Lesotho in both legs to book its place to the biennial competition.

After a scare from Stephane Sessegnon’s early goal for Benin, the Super Eagles came from behind to get their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign to a positive start with a 2-1 win at the Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen converted from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time while Samuel Kalu struck just after the hour mark to complete the comeback for Nigeria, while Sierra Leone and Lesotho’s drew 1-1, which makes Nigeria top the group.

Rohr indeed said winning the 2021 AFCON for Nigeria would make him the most excited person.

Rohr who spoke at a post-match conference in Uyo after his team came from behind to defeat the Squirrels of Benin Republic 2-1 said winning AFCON 2021 was a huge desire.

“It will be exciting for me to win the 2021 AFCON title with Nigeria. That’s my desire, and I will be the most excited.

“So, winning today (Wednesday) is just the beginning. I can’t be excited until we win the title in 2021,” he said.

Rohr, who said Benin Republic had a good team, also noted that the Nigerian side had a good game in the second half.

“The Super Eagles had a lot of scoring opportunities, but they failed to convert all of them.”

He however pointed out that the game’s opening goal, scored by the Squirrels’ captain, Sessegnon, in the second minute, was a big shock.

“In the second half, we played a very good match, ‘one-touch two-touch’, and we have good wingers. We had a lot of opportunities, and with the changes we made, we did very well. It is good for us.”

Speaking also, the Super Eagles’ team captain, Ahmed Musa, said the match was “a tough game for our team, even though we won.’’

He added that the Nigerian side gave their best to prevail over the visitors.

On his part, the Head Coach of Benin, Michelle Dussuyer, noted that his team played very well in the first half.

He however pointed out that the 45th minute penalty kick his team conceded gave more confidence to the Super Eagles.

Also, Sessegnon acknowledged that while the game was not a bad one for his team, the Nigerian side played better.

The Super Eagles will now try to build on Wednesday’s result when they visit Lesotho on Sunday while Benin host Sierra Leone.