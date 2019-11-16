2020 Hajj: NAHCON Allocates 4,815 Seats to Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 4,815 seats to Katsina State for the 2020 pilgrimage to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has approved the collection of N300,000 as initial minimum deposit from intending pilgrims with effect from November 2019 to March 2020 as directed by NAHCON.

The state acting Executive Director of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dalhatu Usman, who stated this while addressing journalists Friday, said NAHCON has directed the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards across the country to commence the collection of 2020 hajj fare deposit with immediate effect.

He therefore urged intending pilgrims in the state to obtain certified bank draft of N300,000 and visit the board’s zonal offices nearest to them to make deposit and conduct necessary registration.

Usman however warned the intending pilgrims that all payment must be made in certified bank draft payable to the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He said: “I wish to advise that intending pilgrims can pay the whole fare at once, that is N1,500,000. Our zonal offices are in Daura, Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi, Kankia, Mani and Dutsin-Ma respectively.

“The intending pilgrims should note that the board does not register pilgrims by proxy and does not accept cash payment and anybody who does otherwise would blame him or herself.”

He added that the requirements for the 2020 holy exercise includes local government indigene certificate and e-passport, while female intending pilgrims must have a ‘muharram’ who would sign a consent form duly sworn at a court of law.

According to him, “All intending pilgrims must have a guarantor who will stand as surety against absconding from returning home (Nigeria) and must be a respected and recognised person in the community.

“At this juncture, I wish to advise all those willing to stand as guarantors to pilgrims to ensure that the person he is guaranteeing is well known to him and is not of questionable character as serious punishment awaits the guarantors of absconders.”