WISCAR Holds 2019 Annual Leadership, Mentoring Conference

Funmi Ogundare

Women in Successful Careers in Nigeria (WISCAR), is set to hold its 2019 annual leadership and mentorship conference. Themed ‘ I Do Not Walk Alone’, the conference is scheduled on November 24, at the Muson Center, Lagos.

Emphasising on the theme of the conference, Founder of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola said it is based on its mission to develop women and build a better nation.

According to her, “to date, through our various structured and open series programs, WISCAR has impacted over 8,000 women and men.

“Our conference theme ‘I do not walk alone’, is a perfect summation of the essence of WISCAR.

“In our various mentorship programs and advocacy for equity and parity, we harness the power of togetherness, community and networks to achieve critical impact.

“We believe firmly in the timeless African proverb that says if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together. Now more than ever, it is pertinent to pay attention to the issue of solidarity, partnership and collaboration and this is what we are actively doing at WISCAR.”

The Executive Secretary, Mrs. Fabia Ogunmekan said the theme of the event is in consonance with what WISCAR promotes. The keynote is expected to be delivered by the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed.

WISCAR is a non-profit 12-month structured mentoring programme focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers in the formal and informal economy to contribute to nation-building in Nigeria.