Stephen & Zai Chandler, Pastor Tony Rapu, Sinach, Others to Speak at Waterbrook’s Conference

The Waterbrook is changing the narrative and inviting young people on a journey to discover their purpose and identity at the Living Your Best Life Conference taking place from November 22 to 24 at 56A Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed Living Your Best Life: A Three-Day Journey, the conference will feature panel discussions and teachings that highlight what it truly means to live your best life.

The speakers, who walk the talk, have been specially selected to carry every attendee on this three-day journey as they share insights on how they are living their best lives.

The speakers include: Stephen & Zai Chandler, Lead Pastors of one of the fastest growing churches in America; Lanre Olusola, Founder of Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy; Tolu Ijogun, Head, Brand, Marketing Strategy at FSDH Group and Founder of Real Talk Women Initiative; Banky W, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Actor; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation; and Yomi Awobokun, CEO Enyo Retail.

Another key highlight of the conference is the music concert which will be headlined by the multi-award winning Gospel singer, Sinach. The concert will also feature other talented artistes such as Mairo Ese, Chidinma, and Nosa. Everyone who attends can expect to leave the conference empowered with enlightening information on how to live a fulfilling and rewarding life in 2020 and beyond.

For more information about the conference and registration details, visit http://www.thewaterbrook.com.