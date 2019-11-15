Qatar, CFM Seal Deal

Qatar Airways has announced that it has selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of 50 A321neo family aircraft, the largest order of A321neo family aircraft in the Middle East.

Alongside the engine deal, the national airline of the State of Qatar has also signed with CFM International a rate-per-flight-hour support agreement to cover its entire fleet of LEAP-1A engines, including spares, for a combined total value of $4 billion at list price.

Qatar Airways has been a CFM customer since 2015 and currently operates a fleet of 38 A320ceo family aircraft, of which eight are CFM56-5B powered. The first LEAP-1A powered A321neo are scheduled to be delivered in 2020.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, was quoted to have said: “We chose the LEAP engine based on its proven efficiency in commercial operations. This engine addresses our strategy to operate a state-of-the-art fleet with the most advanced technologies in the industry, while expanding our network and maintaining flexibility for our customers.”

CFM International President and CEO, Mr. Gaël Méheust said, “We are excited to take another step forward in our partnership with Qatar Airways. This is a real trust mark in our products, and we look forward to helping them introduce the fuel-efficient LEAP engine into their fleet to support Qatar Airways fast growth and maintain lower operating costs.”

CFM International’s advanced LEAP engine continues to set a new industry standard for fuel efficiency and asset utilisation as the fleet continues the most rapid buildup in commercial aviation history, with the fleet logging more than five million engine flight hours through August, three years after commencing commercial service.