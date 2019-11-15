Policeman, Motorcyclist Feared Dead as Robbers Attack Bank in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

A police officer and motorcyclist, whose identities are yet to be disclosed, have been feared dead during a robbery operation that was carried out in a popular bank in Falomo, Lagos.

The policeman was shot by the robbers at a close range while attempting to retrieve his rifle to counter the robbers strike while the motorcyclist was hit by a stray bullet.

Some police officers were seen in a short video currently trending online lifting the bodies of affected officer into the van, at the venue of the incident. However, it could not be ascertain if there was still life in him.

According to an eye witness account, the robbers numbering about six arrived the premises of the bank at around 2pm on motorcycles and began to fire sporadically in the area.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Bala Elkana, proved abortive as his lines were unreachable at press time.