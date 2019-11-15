PDP Vows to Approach S’ Court over A’ Court’s Verdict on Masari’s Election Victory

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said it would approach the Supreme Court with its petition against the victory of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the party, Salisu Majigiri, who disclosed this on Friday, said the PDP and its 2019 governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, would proceed to the apex court against the judgment of the Appeal Court.

The Appeal Court sitting in Kaduna State had on Thursday in a unanimous judgment nullified the petition filed by Lado and the PDP challenging the affirmation of Masari’s victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for “lacking merit”.

But PDP chairman said the judgment of the Appeal Court does not justify what he described as the facts on ground, saying: “We are dissatisfied and the outcome is totally rejected and unacceptable in its entirety.”

According to him, the party and its candidate had already collected the copy of the judgment and their lawyers were working on it to proceed to the Supreme Court for necessary action.

He said: “The issue of submitting affidavit containing false information to INEC by Masari is indisputable and we proved it to the court as it is contained in his form Cf001 submitted to INEC.

“We as a party and candidate are vehemently opposed to the judgment and are proceeding to the Supreme Court being the final arbiter. We are expecting justice from the apex court being the last hope of the common man.

“We are still confident of the judiciary despite all allegations and speculation against them. Many cases were decided in respect of submitting false information as contained in section 138(E) of the 2015 electoral Act.

“We are calling on our teeming party members and well wishers to remain calm and continue to pray and remain law abiding, we are still hopeful that justice will be done. We have seen how injustice was done at the Appeal Court to Zamfara case but the contrary was achieved at the Supreme Court.”