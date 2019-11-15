Music Meets Arts as LIMA Showcases Best of Gospel

Mary Nnah

One of the greatest gatherings in gospel music holds on Sunday, November 17, 2019 as the fourth edition of LoveWorld International Music & Arts Award (LIMA) takes places at the LoveWorld Arena, the headquarters of the Believers LoveWorld Ministry in Lagos.

The event which will be beamed live, celebrates excellence and success in God will attract different musical artistes from different continents has the theme: Hotter Than Fire.

Speaking in a media brief in Lagos that had gospel music artistes like Buchi, Joe Praize, Kenny Young and some of the LoveWorld All Stars, Pastor Tony Ikoku, Director of Media of Believers LoveWorld Ministry said that the ministry was at the center of impacting lives and raising change agents hence the hosting of LIMA to showcase the best of Gospel music and related arts like Dance, Poetry and others.

Director of LoveWorld Music & Arts, Evangelist Kathy Woghiren said that, “LoveWorld International Music & Arts Awards created in 2016 is a celebration of God’s word in music. Over the years, the platform has helped to show excellence to other ministries and raise gospel music starts.

This edition will be streamed live on social media and LoveWorld TV channels even as 20,000 live audience watches the greatest gospel show in the world.

“LIMA is not only for Musicians but for dancers and poets. Our All Stars are seen as people to emulate because they bring God’s Word in a creative form”, he added.

Pastor TT Edun, a member of the Central Executive Council, Loveworld Incorporated said, “Our ministry is supporting music because there are many people who experience salvation through music. LIMA is more than just music. There are other creative and artistic activities that will happen this Sunday – Spoken Words, Poetry, Dance and more.”

Pastor Tony Ikeokwu, the Media Director of Loveworld said it would be an awesome event. In the same light, Pastor Omo Alabi, Senior Executive, Chris Oyahkilome Foundation International, explained the different programme of impartation carried out by the Chris Oyahkilome Foundation.