Jonathan, Okowa, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Obaigbena Pay Tributes as Late Edevbie is Buried

…Dangote, Otedola, Jim Ovia, Elumelu, others condole David Edevbie

Joel Grandball

Friday, November 8, 2019 will forever be a day to remember for the people of Afisiere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State as it was the day the remains of late Engr. Okpako James Rangers Edevbie, father of the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Government, Olorogun David Edevbie was buried.

The funeral rites which started on November 7, 2019 with service of songs at Afisiere Secondary School, climaxed on November 10 with a special thanksgiving service at St. Peters Anglican Church, Afisiere.

In his tribute to the Edevbie family, former President Goodluck Jonathan described the deceased as one of the foremost indigenous engineers from the Niger Delta who contributed immensely to the development of respective communities in Ughelli.

He said: “The people of Delta State and Ughelli North in particular will miss the late icon for humanitarian services. He will be missed by his family and the good people of Delta State most especially the people of Ughelli LGA.”

On his part, Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa stated that “it is to his eternal credit that the world is blessed with such an outstanding and inspirational son as your esteemed self whose life has continuously impacted positively on the lives of several thousands.”

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his tribute said, “We are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of service to God and humanity. We are glad that he raised children of high calibre amongst who is your humble self, who is adding great value to our society.”

Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote in his condolence message, said: “Pa Edevbie was a foremost, and consummate indigenous engineer, a community leader and a successful entrepreneur, whose philanthropic and peace building efforts are well known. His demise is not only a lost to the Edevbie family but also the entire community, the state and the nation.”

Others who sent their tributes were Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Former Governor of Cross Rivers State Sen. Liyel Imoke; Minister of Trade & Industry, Niyi Adebayo; and Minister of state Labour and Employment and Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo SAN and Hon. Tayo Alasoadura.

Further tributes were received from other captains of industry such as President of Tony Elumelu Foundation, UBA and Transcorp Groups, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power Plc, Olufemi Otedola, and the Chairman of Zenith Bank PLC, Mr. Jim Ovia.

More tributes were also received from the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler; Herbert Wigwe, Chairman of Access Bank; Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC; Chairman and Editor-Chief, Thisday Group and Arise Global Media Limited, Nduka Obaigbena; Dr. Cecilia Ibru, President /Co-founder MCIU; President General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga, JP; the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM, Evang. Dr W. O. Oharisi III JP; Malam Tanimu Yakubu, Chairman, New Nigeria Development Company Ltd; former Deputy Governors of Delta State, Chief B.S.C Elue, and Prof. Amos Agbe Utuama SAN, amongst other eminent personalities.

Dignitaries who graced the funeral service include; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; former President of the Nigeria Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Sen. Peter Nwaboshi, Chief James Ibori, Babagana Kingibe, Wale Tinubu, Ndudi Elumelu, Tony Elumelu, Mofe Boyo of Oando PLC, Rt. Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Timi Alaibe, and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others are, Secretary to Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie; DESOPADEC MD, Bashorun Askia Ogieh; Chief Ighoyota Amori, UPU President General; Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga; the Ologbostere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami; Chief Engr. Joe Omene; NFF President, Pinnick Amaju; Chief Ovuozorie Macaulay, Chief Mike Adiotomre, and Nigeria Business Geologist, Igho Sanomi, captains of industries, state commissioners, government parastatals, amongst others.

During the funeral service which was held at All Saint Cathedral, Anglican Communion, the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Rt. Rev. Cyri Odutemu flanked by Bishop John Aruakpor of Oleh Diocese, Bishop Emuobo Diamond, Archbishop Jonah Arhavwarien and other clergy men, urged Christians, politicians and leaders to spend their time wisely because they will give account of themselves.

According to him, “the judgement of God is not like the Nigerian judiciary where one can buy judgement and judges over,” stating that, “it’s only when we repent from our evil ways that one can make heaven”.