I Came, I Saw and Conquer, Says Ibrahimovic as He Bows out of MLS

Montreal Impact appoints Thierry Henry head coach

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said that his two-season stint at LA Galaxy made him “feel alive again” as he confirms he will leave the Major League Soccer side.

The former Sweden striker, 38, scored 52 goals in 53 starts for LA Galaxy since arriving in March 2018.

“You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome,” said Ibrahimovic in a social media message to Galaxy’s fans.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A side AC Milan, where he played between 2010 and 2012.

“Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein.

“We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

Ibrahimovic was named in the MLS Best XI in both his seasons in the US. While his contract expires at the end of 2019, Galaxy reportedly offered him a two-year deal to extend his terms in California.

In addition to AC Milan, Italian side Bologna are also rumoured to be interested in taking on the forward.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has taken over as coach of Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

The former France and Arsenal striker has signed a two-year deal, which has an option for 2022, with the club.

Henry, who was sacked as Monaco manager in January, spent four and a half years with MLS side New York Red Bulls before retiring as a player in December 2014.

“It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments,” Henry, 42, said in a Montreal Impact statement.

“To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

Montreal failed to make the play-offs last season and parted company with coach Wilmer Cabrera when his contract ran out at the end of the campaign.

“Henry will be at the helm of his new team as of mid-January, when training camp begins,” added the club.

Henry started his started his playing career at Monaco in 1994 before joining Juventus in 1999.

After just one year in Italy, he signed for the Gunners and went on to win two Premier League titles and two FA Cups in eight years in north London.

He then moved to Barcelona where he won the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2008-09.

In 2010 he signed for New York Red Bulls, which included a two-month loan spell back at Arsenal in early 2012.

Henry was a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and won the European Championship two years later, scoring 51 goals in 123 appearances for Les Bleus.

After retiring as a player, he joined Belgium’s coaching staff in 2016 before taking over as Monaco boss in October 2018.