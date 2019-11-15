DJ Neptune Shuts Down Lagos with Sounds of Neptune

Vanessa Obioha

For his first major concert, Imohiosen Patrick, better known as DJ Neptune, threw all in the ring to give a lasting impression. Tagged ‘Sounds of Neptune’, fans of the the artiste converged on Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently to witness electrifying sounds from his wheels of steel as well as spectacular performances from Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Oritsefemi and Jimmy Jatt. Putting the show together was not an easy stroll in the park for the DJ.

“Being my first concert, a lot went into it. There has been pressure to do this over the years but I like to take my time when I am doing things because I want to get things right. Even for my album, ‘Greatness,’ I didn’t heed to pressure; I dropped it when I felt it was necessary and everyone saw the outcome.

“I believe in doing things at the right time. With this however, it took a heavy toll on me. For four weeks, I was literally sleeping with my laptop beside me. I would wake up in the middle of the night exchanging emails, doing researches for my show,” he said in an interview.

He admitted that there were times he was unsure if the concert would be a success, particularly with the erratic weather.

“I was afraid of the weather because I knew rain could make things hard for me. People were worried for me but I put everything in God’s hands and it turned out to be exactly what I wanted.”

It is a norm in the entertainment industry for artistes to choose upscale concert venues such as Eko Hotels and Suites to host their concerts. But for Neptune, he needed an open space where the crowd can let go of their fears and have unlimited fun. Thus, the choice of Muri Okunola Park.

With the succes of ‘Sounds of Neptune’, Neptune plans to make it an annual event. He hinted that the second edition will hold outside Lagos, and perhaps, London. “There will also be campus tours, pool parties and houses parties”, he said.