Commercial Bike Rider to Spend 14years in Jail for Defiling Minor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has sentenced a 42-year-old commercial motorcycle rider, Mr. Nonso Onyeje, to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old boy on the altar of God’s Delight City Church in Ibusa near Asaba.

The trial judge, Justice Ngozi Azinge found the convict guilty, for forcefully having multiple anal sexual intercourses with the victim (name withheld).

The Okada rider who was said to have committed the crime on March 23, 2017, at Okwe,was found guilty on a one count-charge of unnatural/sodomy against the victim, a pupil of Royal Pathway International School, Asaba.

An unnatural offence/sodomy is punishable under section 214(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C21 Volume 1, Laws of Delta State, 2016.

The Judge who declined plea for alocutus by the defendant’s lawyer handed down the 14 years maximum punishment prescribed by law on the Okada rider and described the act as barbaric, despicable and abomination, adding that people like him does not deserve mercy.

“People like you should be locked away from society so that you don’t go around defiling innocent children. This will serve as a deterrent to others as cases of defilement in society is alarming” Justice Azinge said.

Prosecution led by Uche Akamagwuna (Mrs.), Director Sexual Offence/Domestic Violence of the Ministry of Justice had told the court that the convict, Onyeje committed the offence on March 23, 2017, at Okwe.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor stressed that sexual offenders must not go unpunished.

He said the judgement has given credence to the state government’s fight against rape, defilement, sodomy, indecent assault and violence against children and women.

Mrakpor who assured that the state government will continue to protect the rights of vulnerable persons, vowed to bring offenders of sexual abuse and molestation to book irrespective of who was involved.