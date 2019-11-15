Celebrating Excellence in Ndokwa Women

It was a night of recognition for humanitarianism, excellence, outstanding human capital development, amongst citizens associates as Ndokwa Daughters and Wives Association of Delta State, recently held its seventh biennial award ceremony in Lagos, Sunday Ehigiator reports

The colourful night was one best described as electrifying as Ndokwa women, well known for various humanitarian efforts in their community, defied rain, and seized the moment to celebrate culture, benevolence and humanity personified.

The Ndokwa Daughters and Wives Association is a community based non-governmental organisation committed to raising and educating young boys and girls of Ndokwa community at all levels.

In her welcome address, the National President of the association, Mrs. Meg Aipoh, revealed that the association was committed to stimulating public interest in women and children affairs, and plights in Nigeria, with particular focus on the Ndokwa nation.

According to her, “the association’s activities are centered around women empowerment, adult education, skills acquisition, and public enlightenment on democracy and good governance as networking and collaborating with governmental and non-governmental organisations.

“Our vision is to see the Ndokwa girls and boys utilise their potentials through our various skills acquisition programs, while our vision is to develop and support the community members of Ndokwa nation through programmes that will improve the economic wellbeing of the people.

“Our objectives are to promote education of girls and boys of Ndokwa at all levels, to stimulate public interest in women and men affairs in Nigeria with particular focus on Ndokwa nation, to engage in the economic development and social welfare of Ndokwa people, and cooperate with other organisations that share identical goals and ideals with our association.

“Our goals are to increase the number of educated people in Ndokwa nation, promote social economic independent members of Ndokwa community, and improve public interests of women in Ndokwa nation. Our women development center was commissioned in November 4, 2017 and prior to the commissioning, over 250 men and women in Ndokwa were trained in various skills.

“They were trained in paint making, bead making, perfume making, disinfectants, gele tying, soap making, sewing and many more. We will ensure the financial the financial empowerment of some of them.”

About the awards, she said, “Over the past one year, we have been in the process of selecting people who have touched lives, and we have been in contact with various people from Delta and Lagos States as regards the nomination of the awardees.

“We had lots of nominations and the screening committee went through various nominations to screen awardees, worked very hard to coordinate, and finally arrived at the awardees whose achievements will inspire many.”

Also speaking, the President General of the Association, High Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Egwenu said, “This journey started about 20 years ago, and we have come a long way.

“And by the grace of God, our people, and friends of the association, we were able to put up a gigantic structure at the Government residential Area (GRA), in Kwale, on a four plots of land donated to us by Delta State Government.

“In that place, we have trained a lot of people in skills acquisition, and I know that by the time we leave here, we would be able to see some of those we had trained, and establish them, so they can be independent in line with the efforts of the Nigerian government to create jobs, and empower the youth. By doing this, they would not only be self sufficient, but also be able to empower, or train others in the various skills that they have learnt, so they can also become self sufficient.

“Permit me to say thank you to all Ndokwadaughters and wives, for standing firm, through thick and thin, and going out of their ways to ensure the sustenance of our visions, and goals. We remain committed to our objectives and mission to putting smiles on the faces of the Ndokwa nation, as we hope to continue to enjoy the peoples support. Thank you.”

The award recipients include, Mr. Ogbuefi Chukwudi, Dr. Robert Uzu, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechu, HRM. Dr. Eze Obi, Mrs. Ayoade Igbeyi, Chief Alex Olise, Chief (Mrs.) Adaoyibo Okonkwo, Chief Johnson Baravbe, Mr. Victor Ogini, Otunba (Engr.) John Ogunaike and Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Co. Limited (SEEPCO).

In a brief remark, the Special Guest of Honour, Senator Peter Nwoboshi, commended the association’s efforts and contribution to the development of the Ndokwa community, and by extension, Nigeria.

He however admonished them to “continue to be the salt of earth, and put smiles on the faces of our people. Your rewards are heavenly.”

In the same vein, the father of the day, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (Rtd.), expressed delight in the activities of the association, nothing that, they are “a strong force in providing much needed youth empowerment, for the development of our state, and by extension, our country Nigeria”.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the ‘Ndokwa Best Local Government Council Chairman of the year 2019’ award, which was won by the Chairman, Ndokwa Local Government Area Chairman, Ogbuefi Dafe, for his numerous transformational achievements in his constituents.

In his acceptance speech, Dafe expressed gratitude in the recognition of his efforts, which according to him, is “all what governance should be about.

“It should be about capacity building and bettering the lives of those we have been called to serve. I hardly honour any award, but this is so special to me. Also, I say a big thank you to the Ndokwa daughters and wives, for so counting me worthy of this great honour. I promise to continue to improve and consolidate on the status quo”.