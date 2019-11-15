CCC Celebrates 39th Adult Harvest Thanksgiving

Ayodeji Ake

It was a season of love sharing and catering for the less privileged when the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Amuwo-Odofin Parish, Covenant Cathedral, Lagos, celebrated its 39th Adult annual harvest thanksgiving recently.

Speaking at the event themed ‘Harvest of Manifestation of God’s Glory’, Church Patron, Most Senior Evangelist, Soye Oluremi Oniagba, noted that harvest in the celestial family is special because it is ordained by God.

He added that the 39th anniversary is a prelude of the much anticipated 40th anniversary next year.

“Here we are celebrating the festival of harvest. In the celestial ministries, it varies. Ours is the 39th edition and by God’s grace we will be celebrating the 40th anniversary next year, this is just like a prelude to the 40th anniversary and harvests are very vital to us,” he said.

Oniagba lending his voice to the economy state of the country said Nigerians have deviated from the instructions of God as written in the Holy Scriptures.

#He added that the country has been maintained in its present state from falling because some pastors and religious leaders are relentlessly praying for the country.

He urged Christians to imbibe the culture of prayer for divine intervention. “It’s obvious that what God has instructed us not to do in the Holy Scriptures is what we are doing in Nigeria.

“The change will come if we let God lead us. A lot of things are happening around the world whereby men get married to men so as women, kidnappings and killing of human being. These things are not of God.

“We are where we are today because of the pastors and other religious leaders who are praying for this country. And Nigeria needs prayer warriors who will continue praying for the progress of this country,” he said.

The Chairman, Church Management Committee, Honourary Senior Evangelist, Nosa Giwa-Osagie, while speaking on the significance and vitality of harvest in the celestial ministry, preached against self-centeredness of leaders, adding that it disrupts progress.

“We can say harvest is like Christmas to Christians where we all show appreciation to God for what he has done for us for the whole year. The evangelism group of the church came up with the theme.

“My personal message to Nigerians is that we should all turn to God and we should do away with the spirit of self-centeredness.”