Bayesla, Kogi Polls: We’re Monitoring Perpetrators of Violence, Says US

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The United States government has said that it would be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections.

The US in Abuja disclosed this in a statement issued ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayesla and Kogi states.

The US said that the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa states gubernatorial elections are important not only for Nigeria, but for the African continent.

The United States stated categorically that it does not support any specific candidate or party in any Nigerian election.

It added: “The United States supports the Nigerian democratic process itself. We support a genuinely free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.

“We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections.”