Ojo Urgently Needs N5.5M to Treat Spinal Cord Injury

By Martins Ifijeh

A 35 years old Bright Ojo from Edo State is urgently in need of N5.5 million to treat spinal cord injury which has kept him bedridden for over five years.

The graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, whose life is currently hanging in the balance, has been told by neurologists from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) that he is on the last window of ever working again if he urgently undergoes a speicalised operation in Dubai to correct the health challenge. But the cost has been put at $15,000 (N5million); an amount he does not have.

Going down memory lane, Ojo told THISDAY that the journey to his predicament started March 21, 2014 when he, along with three other friends, were overran by a vehicle with one of them instantly losing his life, while the driver fled.

“I was lucky to get to the hospital alive where I was stabilised and then referred to the Ondo Trauma Centre which declared me incapacitated due to spinal cord injury. I have a loving daughter and wife. I want to walk again so I can earn a living and contribute to the society positively,” he said tearfully.

Ojo, who has been confined to a wheelchair, is calling on kind hearted Nigerians, philanthropists, nongovernmental organisations and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to come to his aid.

If you are touched to support Ojo, kindly donate to Account number: 1221065692; Account name: Bright Ojo; Bank name: Access Bank. He can be reached on 08058179624