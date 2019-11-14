Local Content: NCDMB Lauds NOAC for Training 150 Contractors

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has said the training of 150 contractors in capacity building by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, (NOAC) will enhance the benefits of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act, 2010.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, stated that developing local capacity and capabilities was a core mandate of the NOGICD Act, adding that by building the capacity of its contractors, NAOC was advancing the intent of the Act.

The NCDMB Executive Secretary spoke in Port Harcourt at the regulatory compliance workshop for Nigerian oil and gas contractors organised by NOAC.

Wabote, who was represented by Mr. Paul Zuhulumben, urged the contractors and the public to go to the website of the board , upload, read and understand the Act to further strengthen their capacities, create more opportunities and contribute appreciably to the growth of the economy.

He described the workshop as a domiciliation of value-adding activities which according to him, is one of the key objectives of the board. While commending the management of NAOC for their commitment and consistency in organising annual capacity development workshop for contractors, Wabote said the NCDMB commenced the implementation of a 10-Year Strategic Roadmap in 2018.

“The roadmap is hinged on five strategic pillars and four enablers for achieving the laudable goal of increasing Nigerian Content level in the oil and gas industry to 70 percent by the year 2027,” he added.

In his speech, the Vice Chairman of NAOC, Mr. Lorenzo Fiorillo, said the training was aimed at assisting the Federal Government in achieving the noble objectives of NOGICD 2010, and as well, developing the capacity of Nigerian-owned companies to actively participate, on sustainable basis in the oil and gas industry.

Represented by the General Manager, NAOC, Alessandro Tiani, Fiorillo stressed that the move would address gaps in various competencies for business growth and sustainability in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, “This year’s workshop is particularly designed to re-educate the contractors on the provisions of the NOGCD Act, 2010 in order to raise their level of compliance with its provisions as well as empower and further enhance their capacity to favorably bid and execute projects in the industry and beyond”

“We have therefore invited custodians and the agency solely charged with implementation of the Act – NCDMB, to expertly and diligently take the companies through the various key aspects of the Act and accompanying regulations and issues.”

Also addressing the contractors, the General Manager, External Relations, Oando, Mr. Adeyem Oyeagba, said the wealth of knowledge shared at the workshop on the importance of regulatory and compliance of the Act would ensure ease of running business.

” The impact of this workshop if properly harnessed will position our local contractors for building capacity, as well as provide entrepreneurial development and mentoring opportunities that will position them for growth,” he stated.