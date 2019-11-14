Jack-Rich, Belema Aid Foundation Train Rivers’ Women on Skills

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, the Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation (EJAF), has commenced the training of 1,100 women drawn from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, on various skills.

The two-week skill acquisition programme was organised in collaboration with the Belema Aid Foundation and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/ Belemaoil Producing Limited Joint Venture (JV).

The Founder of EJAF Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jr., said at the opening ceremony in Port Harcourt, that the vocational/ entrepreneurship training and empowerment programme would cover catering, poultry, fashion designing, make-up, and fish farming, among others.

She said the best way to eradicate poverty in the family and the society in general is to empower women.

Her words: “The best way to eradicate poverty in the family and society is to empower women. I want to tell men; the best way to run away from poverty is to empower you wives. I am doing what I am doing today because I was empowered by my husband, Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr.

“There is going to be a prize for the best three out of every skills acquisition. I know every woman wants to be one of the best three but you can only get the prize if you are one of the best three.

“In the course of the programme, every day, we will be giving out a project and you are going to be judged by the projects to know what you have learnt so far and choose the best. I know that we are all winners and do not want to lose.

“There is going to be a great prize for the best three. So, I am pleading with us that every day we should come with a mindset to win. We are not coming to pray, we are coming to learn and win. I love you all.”

Also speaking at the event, the Head, Economic Empowerment, Skills Acquisition and Training, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr. Virtue Amachree, thanked the Founder and President of the firm, Engr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr, for creating the platform for people to realize their potentials.