FCMB, Wakanow Seal Deal on Affordable Travel Package

Customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) who plan to travel abroad at highly convenient and affordable arrangements now have the opportunity to do so. This followed a new partnership between the top-rated financial institution and Wakanow, Africa’s leading online travel agency, for the purpose of offering tourist visa processing, flight bookings, hotel bookings and related travel packages for prospective travelers to countries in Europe, America, Asia, Australia as well as Africa.

The development was aimed at boosting the hospitality business in Nigeria, while also delivering high quality service and satisfaction for the generality of the people.

Already, FCMB and Wakanow have established travel desks at twenty (20) select branches of the Bank across Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Oyo, Kano, Ogun, Anambra and Abia States to offer this value-added travel package. It can also be seamlessly accessed on the Bank’s mobile and internet banking platforms.

Speaking at a recent event in Lagos which heralded the launch of the partnership, the Divisional Head, Corporate Banking, FCMB, Mrs. Folake Fajemisin, described the deal as another demonstration of the dynamism and commitment of the Bank to meet the needs of its array of growing customers.

According to her, ‘’we recognise that several of our customers travel all-round the year for holidays. Our partnership with Wakanow gives them an advantage. It is essentially borne out of the need to give Nigerian travelers the best offerings possible when making their travel arrangements.

“Through our partnership with Wakanow, we are optimistic the objective will be achieved and further enhance the experience of our customers, considering the company’s pedigree and contributions to the hospitality/tourism industry in Africa. As an inclusive and customer-centric bank, we will continue to innovate ways to impact the lives of Nigerians across segments.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, said, “we are excited to officially launch this partnership with FCMB to bring Wakanow’s travel services closer to our customer base and the public at large. At our desk within the branches of FCMB, customers can conveniently enjoy our travel products which include flights, hotels, prepaid cards and travel Sim and visas to over 50 destinations.

“They can also access our value-packed add-on services such as flight reminders, VIP protocol service, travel insurance and many more. With our Pay Small Small product, our customers can lock down great deals with only 25 per cent of the value and spread balance payment up to three months. We look forward to serving you, our customers within the branches.”