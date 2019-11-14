APC Has No Candidate for Bayelsa Guber Election, Court Declares

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, has declared invalid the announcement of David Lyon, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and that of his running mate, Degi Eremienyo, for Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa.

Justice Jane Inyang said that the APC breached the rules when another person, other than the statutorily recognised authority, the chairman of the party’s National Electoral Committee, announced the results of the poll.

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri had instituted the case against the APC, it’s standard bearer, Lyon, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the disputed outcome of the September 4 governorship primaries in the State.

However, the judge declined to declare Lokpobiri, a former minister the valid candidate, as requested in his prayers before the court.

Lawyer to APC and Lyon, Sydney Ibanichuka, in an interview said the judgement was a travesty of justice. He said the court granted a request that was not part of the suit before