Sports, A Major Strategy to Control Youth Restiveness, Says Gen. Akomolafe

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Commander, Armoured Corps, Bauchi, Major General J.O Akomolafe has described sporting activities as a major strategy to manage and control youth restiveness as well as social instability in the country.

General Akomolafe who was Special Guest of Honour at the novelty football match between Youths of Shadawanka and Obienu Barracks in Bauchi over the weekend, emphasised that the aim of the competition was to foster unity and mutual cooperation between the youths of the cantonment.

The Commander who hosted the competition added that sport may also remove young people from negative influences like anti-social peer groups, drugs and alcohol, low-self esteem and boredom.

According to him, organising such event would serve as a strategy to manage the growing youth population and to control their restiveness as well as social instability in the country.

The novelty football match commenced with a symbolic kick-off by the Special Guest of Honour.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.