Rotary Solicits Support to Tackle Societal Issues

A former District Governor, Rotary International, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi has urged professionals from all walks of life to partner the club in finding solutions to the various societal challenges.

He made the appeal recently at the Rotary Club of Ikeja (District 9110) media round table with the theme ‘Together We See’.

According to him, the challenges facing the citizenry are multi-faceted, adding that for there to be any genuine and accelerated national development, all hands must be on deck as government alone cannot do it all.

“Nigeria needs intervention in all areas of human development. We as Rotarians have been doing a lot in finding solutions to challenges faced by the people around our communities, but very little is heard about such gestures. We are not in any way running a parallel government, but all we need is an acknowledgement by those whose duty it is to take responsibility of some of these challenges.”

A past President of the club, Mr. Lanre Fasehun also said it was worrisome that stakeholders are not sufficiently informed about what the Rotarians do, adding that as a matter of principle, members of the club do not turn blind eyes to needs.

Highlighting the club’s intervention projects, he said it recently organised training for about 60 teachers in Lagos State, “it was a whole day programme and we are trying to expose the teachers to new teaching methods, how they can use the instrumentality of information technology to boost a structure that will be of benefit to the students, particularly Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and from the feedback we got from participants, it was well received.”

Other areas of intervention in basic education and literacy he said is the star project of the club, where it renovate classroom blocks at Ikeja Junior High School and donated school furniture and materials worth more than N12 million.

On peace and resolution was the hosting of a five-nation international peace and conflict resolution training seminar and sponsoring the training of community leaders and police. While on disease prevention and control is the donation of mosquito nets to Agidingbi community and total eradication of polio in Nigeria.

The President, Mr. Olumuyiwa Fagbola also hinted that the club would in February 2020 visit the Igando Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp to offer relief materials worth over N1 million, adding that the gesture is part of the focus areas of the club’s service to humanity.

Fagbola added that the club took a bold step in sponsoring some undergraduates at the University of Ibadan to study Peace and Conflict Resolution as part of its humanitarian services.