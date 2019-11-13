PDP Senators will Oppose Anti-human Rights Bill

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has stressed the readiness of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators to vehemently oppose any anti- human rights bill presented before the upper legislative chamber.

Apparently referring to the bill entitled ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019’ which proposes a three-year jail term for anyone involved in the abuse of social media and passed through the first reading at the Senate last week, Abaribe who spoke yesterday evening while receiving members of Leadership and Accountability Initiative, said the right thing would be done in the consideration of the bill.

According to him, there are already laws that deal with the issue of regulating social media use, which the proposed law seeks to achieve.

He, however, urged Nigerians to respect the rights of others while expressing their views.

“There is no speed with which this Bill is being passed. The first reading of a Bill is automatic. We can’t make a comment on what is still in the first stage.

“What I can assure you is that this Senate can’t be a party to removing the rights of Nigerians under any circumstance. Section 39 of the Constitution talks about our freedom as citizens. The 9th Senate will not abridge your rights.

“I don’t think Nigerians who fought and paid the supreme to entrench this democracy will easily give it away and make us go back to the dark days. Rest assured that when we get to that point, we will stand for the people. Every Bill that passes here must pass through the rigors to ensure that it protects the rights of over 200 million Nigerians.