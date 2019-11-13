Olympic Eagles Beat Zambia to Brighten Qualification for Tokyo 2020

U23 AFCON

Olympic Eagles came from behind on Tuesday night to beat Zambia 3-1 to win their first maximum points and improve their chances of emerging from the group phase of the Under-23 AFCON in Egypt.

Orji Okonkwo, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nigeria all three points of the night.

The Nigeria lads are now third on the log on account of head-to-head disadvantage against Cote d’Ivoire, both teams having three points each.

Nigeria will meet South Africa next on Friday, the same day the Ivorians will face Zambia.

A draw against South Africa will be enough to see Nigeria through to the semifinals, and in line for one of three Tokyo 2020 Olympic men’s football tickets available for Africa.